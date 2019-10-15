Meaghan Mattingly wrote (Sept. 27) that Democrats should “stop whining” and appreciate what President Trump has accomplished. She doesn’t mention what those accomplishments are, so here are a few:
He caused the longest government shutdown in history in an effort to get funding for a border wall, which he promised Mexico would pay for.
He signed a tax bill which gives 82% of benefits to the top 1% of Americans (Tax Policy Center), and will add $1.85 trillion to the national debt in 10 years (Council on Foreign Relations).
He declared publicly that he believes a murderous dictator over U.S. intelligence agencies.
Without evidence, he cast doubt on our election system by claiming that millions of illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election.
He started a trade war, which he said would be "easy to win,” that has hurt our farmers. Farm income has dropped 45% since 2017 (USDA); farm bankruptcies increased 13% since last year (American Farm Bureau). Taxpayers have paid $27 billion in extra tariffs since last year (Reuters).
He withdrew from the Paris Accord and rolled back dozens of environmental protections.
He is the all-time Grand Champion White House Liar, having made over 12,000 false or misleading statements (Washington Post).
He has separated immigrant children from their parents with no plan for reuniting them, falsely blaming President Obama for the policy.
He continually attacks a foundation of our democracy – a free press – by calling the media “the enemy of the American people.”
Anyone who cares about America should be “whining.”
Norma Abbey, Anderson
