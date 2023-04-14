We need to thank the more than 50 local leaders who have devoted countless hours, energy and resources to help make Madison County government better for their fellow citizens through their service and their election efforts.
It takes a special public servant to throw their hat into the ring.
The FOMC does not have the capacity to interview candidates in every Anderson primary race, so it was determined that the Anderson city council at-large races were the most important. There has been a lot of learning through the interview process.
At a time when our country is so polarized, FOMC hopes to lead by example and encourage all voters to examine the candidates and consider their endorsements. This year’s primary on May 2 is crucial. On April 4 the full group heard the interview reports.
The Interview committee recommended to the FOMC that they endorse and the group unanimously approved the following candidates for Anderson city council at large: Jahnae Erpenbach (D); Robin Wagner (D); Pete Bitar (R); Tiffany Harless (R).
It is the hope of the group that their work and the endorsements will be beneficial. All endorsed candidates have signed “The Good Government Pledge,” which encourages collaboration and strategic thinking to move Madison County forward as an example of good government for the state of Indiana.
Please vote on May 2!
Joe Faris, Chair of Interview Committee
Madison County