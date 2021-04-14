Indiana Legislature ignoring the needs
Recent news about Indiana has been annoying to me. Maybe it has bothered other Hoosiers, as well.
I was born and raised in Indiana and have moved back after retiring from teaching. I chose to move back to Indiana because of family and memories of high school and college.
The changes in Anderson without General Motors were a shock but the state’s growth is amazing in other areas. So imagine my chagrin when the constant boasting since Mitch Daniels has been about the sheer enormity of our $2 billion budget.
But as time passes I shudder and wonder why Indiana is not using that money. We are hurting in the areas of most need. Children, No. 1, Child Protective Services are overworked, teachers are grossly underpaid, home nurses are horribly underpaid and we can’t use their budget because the state can’t attract those nurses or teachers.
These facts sadden me. Why Indiana? Gov. Holcomb, I have been pleasantly surprised by your quiet and dignified demeanor. Why does the Legislature not copy you? Instead, they seem to think only of themselves, not us.
Hoosiers, wake up – stand up and fight, not as sheep who follow blindly, but as parents and citizens who lead.
Jacqualine Sokol, Anderson
Hefty fines would solve court dilemma
In reading The Herald Bulletin Thursday, March 25, the article on the front page concerning financial problems of the Edgewood Town Court caught my attention. The article states that the court has lost money the past three years, apparently as opposed to making money.
In my reverie lyrics of an old song came to mind, i.e., “I’ve been so wrong for so long.” I thought (and still believe) that the courts exist to hear the cases brought before them where a law has been broken. They hear divorce proceedings and such other cases, both civil and criminal, as well as render judgments as set forth with respect to laws passed by state and federal legislatures.
Why don’t the police arrest lawless folks who drive 36 mph in 35 mph zones, throw gum wrappers in the street and commit other sundry deeds? Bring these miscreants before the bar of justice, thereby fattening the city courts with hefty fines. This would ease monetary problems and teach those people a lesson who scoff at such laws. The court would become more financially secure and gain the respect and prestige that filling stations and other businesses enjoy.
Michiael L. Minnick, Middletown
Shabazz column sides with GOP
Abdul-Hakim Shabazz’s column in your newspaper on March 25 was his spin on not raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
He says we should put more money into education instead. Yeah, right, we have seen the Republicans trying to destroy public education for 40 years. Our legislators gladly give money to the private schools who can cherry pick their students and not have to deal with the handicapped or the severely poor who cannot afford uniforms, transportation costs, or money for extracurricular activities, such as sports or joining the band.
Poor students are forced to stay in public schools.
I realize your paper has to present Republican opinions to stay in business, that’s life in this polarized red versus blue mentality that we live in now after four years of Donald Trump.
Shabazz is just a spin doctor to the Republican establishment.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
Give me (Cubs) baseball any day
Shame on you, Scott Underwood! (re: April 12 column) You apparently don’t know what being a “diehard” Cubs fan means. You stick with them through the good days and the bad!
I have been in the Cubs bleachers over 40 years and not once did I think about abandoning them. I will agree that a newer stadium, cheaper ticket prices and a much shorter drive are all good reasons to cheer for the Reds, but you cannot beat Chicago when it comes to the all-around draw of a great city. The restaurants, the museums, the night life, Navy Pier, and, of course, Wrigley Field.
I will say this about the Reds ... the Big Red Machine days sure was a great time to be a Reds fan! And if I hadn’t been laid off from my job when I was, I would probably still be a Reds fan. Why did I jump ship? I’m sure you know. Wrigley had no lights! There was nothing on TV during the day but soap operas and game shows. Give this old lady baseball any day! Have a good day!
Robin Jones, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.