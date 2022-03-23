AHS mascots part of school culture
What is so offensive about the Anderson High School mascots?
The Anderson Indians have been a bedrock of Anderson school culture for years. Their respect for the Native American traditions always moved me, and I didn’t even attend school there.
The woke culture needs to back off. Some of the mascots’ rituals may not be technically accurate but are by no means performed with malice.
Hope the Anderson school board shows some spine in this matter and doesn’t cave to woke idiot pressure.
Ed Fredericks, Anderson
We should return to pledge, prayer
Roaring lions and lies, oh my!
The truth is we should start each day at school and work with the Pledge of Allegiance and The Lord’s Prayer.
Hey, wait a minute, old man. That’s what you did 70 years ago, when the USA was a wonderful place to live and grow up.
Sure, but even that truth may offend someone these days. So sad, too bad.
In the end, the truth of God’s word will prevail.
What if, each day, we gave thanks and prayed, “Lord, your will be done.” Oh my.
Bob Barnett, Anderson