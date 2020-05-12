Spartz votes for conservative values
As a constitutional conservative, I believe in liberty, low taxes, and smaller government. Many times I have been disappointed by Republicans who have campaigned on these issues and then didn’t have the courage to make the tough votes to defend them.
As an Indiana state senator, I have had a front row seat to observe how Victoria Spartz behaves when those tough votes arise. She sits right beside me in the Senate chamber. She makes courageous votes every single time conservative values are on the line and often persuades other senators to stand tall when the pressure is on.
She once made a speech on the Senate floor, where she talked about her experiences growing up under the communistic regime of the Soviet Union. She reminded us how precious our liberty is, how fortunate we are to be Americans, and how steadfastly we must defend our liberty.
At 21 years old, Victoria moved halfway around the world to escape the evils of socialism. She’s not about to let it creep into America. Most of us are Americans by birth, but Victoria had to earn the right to be an American. Today, she is a wife, mother of two, farmer, business owner, and CPA.
There are several good candidates in the field of 15 Republicans running for Congress, but there is only one Victoria Spartz. If you value liberty, low taxes, and a smaller federal government, then please choose Victoria Spartz. She is every bit as courageous as she is conservative.
State Sen. Mike Gaskill, Pendleton
Thornton supports family-centered policiesAs we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, I believe Dee Thornton, Democrat, is the leader we need in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.
Our nation faces many challenges such as rising health care costs, public health and opioid crises, insufficient support for education, crumbling infrastructures, increasing gun violence, and pressing threats to our environment and the current economy brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As our representative in Congress, Dee will focus on principled leadership, accountability and accessibility, and family-centered policies.
As our representative, she will be a listener, show humility, and work with the highest standards of integrity, honest and transparency.
As an active listener, she will be accessible and will hear our concerns and suggestions. We, government, business, and individuals, all have a role in building a brighter future.
As the person representing the 5th Congressional District, she will be making decisions about the future, as well as making life better for all citizens now. Her vision includes strong families, where everyone has a job that provides an acceptable standard of living, a world-class education system in which safe schools prepare students to meet 21st-century challenges, adequate health care, and compassionate support for our seniors.
As our representative in Congress, she will use her experiences and skills to deliver results for all Hoosiers. I believe Dee’s experiences have prepared her well for what lies ahead. I am endorsing and voting for Dee Thornton to represent Indiana’s 5th District.
Patsy Wood Spencer, Anderson
