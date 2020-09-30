WESTFIELD, Ind. — For Libertarian Party presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen, it’s a battle just to get her message across to voters.
Jorgensen was interviewed Sunday by CNHI News Indiana during a campaign stop at Grand Park in Westfield, a city just north of Indianapolis, that attracted several hundred party members.
“We started in Idaho, went to Montana, South Dakota and Madison, Wisconsin,” Jorgensen said before stopping in Indiana. “We’re trying to go to all the states that will have us during the pandemic.”
Jorgensen said as a third-party candidate she was not allowed to participate in Tuesday’s presidential debate.
She said during the 2016 campaign the party’s presidential candidate Gary Johnson was included in several polls and was drawing 13.6% support.
Johnson received 3.3% of the popular vote in 2016, the most by a Libertarian candidate in the history of the party.
“This year they aren’t even including us in the polls, so there is no way we can participate in the debate,” Jorgensen said.
“I think we can do very well in Indiana,” she said. “Indiana did give support to Donald Trump; all the people that voted for Donald Trump wanted an outsider. I’m the real outsider.”
Jorgensen, who was the party’s vice presidential candidate in 1996, said that if people want to vote for a smaller federal government, balanced budget and lower the federal deficit, they should vote Libertarian.
“I’m campaigning on all the things he (Trump) promised to do, but didn’t do,” she said.
Part of her platform is to decriminalize all drugs and to pardon people incarcerated at the federal level for what she called a victimless crime.
“People shouldn’t be incarcerated for simple possession of drugs and there is no violence involved,” Jorgensen said. “We’ve got politicians that have martini lunches but won’t let people smoke marijuana.”
She said the nation wouldn’t be facing an opioid epidemic if people could use marijuana inside of opioids.
“We should allow states to make the choice on legalization of marijuana,” Jorgensen said. “The federal government should treat marijuana like alcohol.”
Concerning health care reform, Jorgensen has been talking about the Indiana program that is free market-based.
“It’s a voluntary program,” she said. “People are able to hold the costs down.”
Jorgensen said Hoosiers are purchasing generic prescription drugs and keeping the savings.
“I don’t favor health savings accounts because the government has already established accounts that are very restrictive,” she said. “We need a system where people decide how to spend their own money.
Jorgensen would also like to make significant changes in Social Security.
She said the Social Security funds are being used to support the federal government. She contends that assets purchased by the government should be sold.
“What I would do is ... give the people a lump sum of money and let individuals manage the funds instead of being at the whim of Congress,” Jorgensen explained.
Concerning the growing federal deficit, she noted that while people were excited about receiving a $1,200 check from the government after the pandemic hit, the payouts plunged the country deeper into debt.
“We’ve got to stop digging ourselves in a hole and start paying it back,” Jorgensen said. “When I ran for vice president in 1996, we were talking about the deficit and how to pay it back. Now it’s five times worse.”
Jorgensen expressed consternation that the coronavirus has overshadowed the flu.
“The virus kills fewer people than the flu; I don’t understand why we’re all wearing masks,” she said. “For older people, that’s fine. They can self-quarantine and have other people shop for them. It should be left up to the individual."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.