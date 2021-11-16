Liberty Christian
No.;Player;Class
2;Beckham Chappell;Sr.
10;Tyler Houk;Sr.
11;Zack Jeffers;Sr.
15;Adonis House;Sr.
20;Eric Troutman;Jr.
23;Xavier White;Sr.
30;Ethan Troutman;Jr.
33;Kobe Watson;Jr.
43;Tae’Shaun Menifield;Jr.
