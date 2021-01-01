Liberty Christian teacher inspires students in class and out

As a child growing up in South Roxana, Illinois, Sarah Branson, 49, tried on a number of careers, playing grocery store, bank teller and school.
But when it was time to go to college, she narrowed down to nursing and teaching.
“I decided I didn’t like nurse things, so I didn’t want to be a nurse,” she said.
With a 23-year career behind her, including several as an elementary school teacher and 16 as a social studies teacher at Liberty Christian’s secondary school, Branson continues to inspire students and make sure they aren’t victims of the circumstances into which they sometimes are born.
“It wasn’t that I really wanted to teach. I really wanted to invest in kids and mentoring them in their choices in life,” the mother of three said. “My goal is just to make sure that every child that I taught knew they were accepted, loved and worth it.”
Branson is quick to shy away from credit for the successes of her students.
“They have so much inside them that they don’t know they have. My job is to bring that out of them and give them the tools to do that,” she said. “When I see them later in life, that is really the accomplishment. I can’t say I really had an accomplishment, but maybe I had a hand in it.”
Though Liberty Christian has been in-person this school year, there are between 60 and 75 students who attend virtual-only. As for many teachers, including her colleagues, that means the work is multiplied, even though much of the instruction takes place at the same times for both sets of students thanks to technology.
“It’s kind of like a three-ring circus,” she said. “Sometimes, you just figure it out day by day. It’s a little harder but I let them know my expectations, but mostly they’re meeting them.”
Though she has many years behind her, Branson still has much of her work life ahead of her, which means new challenges.
“Just this year with COVID has been difficult for teachers. It has changed the realm of teaching drastically,” she said. “It has shown not just our community but the world how valuable teachers are and what we really do on the daily.”
Liberty Christian spokesman Jason Chappell said Branson’s strength is the authentic relationships and trust she builds with students.
“In addition to excelling in her position, she has volunteered to cover classes for teachers who have had to quarantine, consistently met with parents both virtually and in person to ensure a partnership between home and school, and has mentored younger teachers through this difficult time,” he said.