SHERIDAN — Crosstown rivals faced off in soccer sectional semifinal action Wednesday night in Sheridan, with Liberty Christian defeating Anderson Prep, 4-1.
The two teams faced in an earlier season matchup that took place on September 10, when the Lions (7-9-1) emerged victorious after edging out the Jets (5-9-2) by one in a penalty shootout.
Cade McCord, a 6’2” senior forward, quickly found a footing in the attacking third, and the ball started to find him. It only took three minutes for McCord to net his first goal and give Liberty Christian the lead.
McCord continued to find himself in the right place at the right time. Less than five minutes after his first goal, he found the back of the net yet again. The ball came swinging in from a corner kick, and McCord was able to jump in front of a defender and get his head on it. After hitting off the cross bar, McCord who calmly slotted it in near the right post off the rebound for a 2-0 lead.
The Lions found themselves up by two goals in under ten minutes of play. To add to that, they were passing efficiently, keeping possession away from the Jets.
Less than ten minutes later, the Lions scored again, this time it wasn’t McCord. The ball found freshman Abraham Tapia just inside the box, Tapia found an angle and took a shot from 15 yards out that fell just past the outstretched arms of Jets goalkeeper Aiden Wilson.
LC had taken a 3-0 lead in just under twenty minutes. The remainder of the half saw the game slow down and the Lions went into the break with that 3-0 lead.
As the sun went down for the second half, the air began to cool. The play on the pitch reflected the temperature. Both teams struggled possessing the ball and neither team was able to score. It wasn’t until there were 15 minutes left until another ball found its way into the back of the net.
Tapia found the ball coming toward him while he was standing right in front of the goalie. The freshman didn’t have much time to react as he back-heeled a low pass that found its way in to make it 4-0.
The Jets scored both of their goals in the last ten minutes of the game. The first, off the foot of junior Jack Scott and the second coming from Larry Rodriguez. However, it was too little, too late.
“Keep building on what we’ve been working on,” said Lions Head Coach DJ Callahan. “Which tonight was a great step towards that and Saturday is the next. I really feel good about it.”
The Lions will play Saturday at 2 p.m. for the sectional championship. Their opponent, the host Sheridan, defeated Taylor 3-1 in the early Wednesday game.
