The unofficial finish of the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 at Anderson Speedway. Listed is finishing and starting positions, driver, hometown and laps completed.

1. (5) Bobby Santos III, Franklin, Massachusetts, 500

2. (19) Shane Hollingsworth, Lafayette, 500

3. (2) Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, 499

4. (18) Kyle O’Gara, Indianapolis, 498

5. (22) Eric Gordon, Fortville, 498

6. (20) Brian Tyler, Parma, Michigan, 498

7. (10) Caleb Armstrong, New Castle, 491

8. (26) Kenny Schrader, Fenton, Missouri, 488

9. (15) Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Arizona, 483

10. (9) Mickey Kempgens, Tampa, Florida, 477

11. (24) Johnny Gilbertson, Tampa, Florida, 469

12. (28) Ronald Wuerdeman, Cincinnati, 454

13. (31) Tommy Nichols, Tampa, Florida, 439

14. (1) Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, California, 424

15. (17) Scott Hampton, Greenfield, 424

16. (5) Brian Gerster, Fishers, 377

17. (13) Aaron Pierce, Yorktown, 372

18. (12) Shane Butler, Bushnell, Florida, 330

19. (14) John Inman, Dover, Florida, 295

20. (3) Kyle Hamilton, Indianapolis, 285

21. (11) Derek Bischak, Angola, 255

22. (29) Doug Dietsch, Kalamazoo, Michigan, 249

23. (4) Dakoda Armstrong, New Castle, 167

24. (6) Chris Neuenschwander, New Haven, 165

25. (30) Chris Jagger, Warsaw, 143

26. (27) Cory Setser, Fort Wayne, 107

27. (23) Russ Gamester, Peru, 86

28. (8) Billy Wease, Noblesville, 83

29. (33) Christian Koehler, South Bend, 81

30. (25) Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colorado, 48

31. (32) Justin Harper, Denver, 44

32. (16) Jacob Wilson, Crawfordsville, 21

33. (21) Jeff Bloom, Bangor, Michigan, 20

Race statistics: Time of Race: 2 hours, 16 minutes, 58.4 seconds; Lead changes: 9 among 5 drivers; Lap leaders: Kody Swanson, 1-140, Tyler Roahrig, 141-164, Caleb Armstrong, 165-204, Roahrig, 205-208, Bobby Santos III, 209-210, Roahrig, 211-338, Swanson, 404, Shane Hollingsworth, 405-467, Santos, 468-500; Cautions: 10 for 92 laps

