The unofficial finish of the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 at Anderson Speedway. Listed is finishing and starting positions, driver, hometown and laps completed.
1. (5) Bobby Santos III, Franklin, Massachusetts, 500
2. (19) Shane Hollingsworth, Lafayette, 500
3. (2) Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, 499
4. (18) Kyle O’Gara, Indianapolis, 498
5. (22) Eric Gordon, Fortville, 498
6. (20) Brian Tyler, Parma, Michigan, 498
7. (10) Caleb Armstrong, New Castle, 491
8. (26) Kenny Schrader, Fenton, Missouri, 488
9. (15) Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Arizona, 483
10. (9) Mickey Kempgens, Tampa, Florida, 477
11. (24) Johnny Gilbertson, Tampa, Florida, 469
12. (28) Ronald Wuerdeman, Cincinnati, 454
13. (31) Tommy Nichols, Tampa, Florida, 439
14. (1) Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, California, 424
15. (17) Scott Hampton, Greenfield, 424
16. (5) Brian Gerster, Fishers, 377
17. (13) Aaron Pierce, Yorktown, 372
18. (12) Shane Butler, Bushnell, Florida, 330
19. (14) John Inman, Dover, Florida, 295
20. (3) Kyle Hamilton, Indianapolis, 285
21. (11) Derek Bischak, Angola, 255
22. (29) Doug Dietsch, Kalamazoo, Michigan, 249
23. (4) Dakoda Armstrong, New Castle, 167
24. (6) Chris Neuenschwander, New Haven, 165
25. (30) Chris Jagger, Warsaw, 143
26. (27) Cory Setser, Fort Wayne, 107
27. (23) Russ Gamester, Peru, 86
28. (8) Billy Wease, Noblesville, 83
29. (33) Christian Koehler, South Bend, 81
30. (25) Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colorado, 48
31. (32) Justin Harper, Denver, 44
32. (16) Jacob Wilson, Crawfordsville, 21
33. (21) Jeff Bloom, Bangor, Michigan, 20
Race statistics: Time of Race: 2 hours, 16 minutes, 58.4 seconds; Lead changes: 9 among 5 drivers; Lap leaders: Kody Swanson, 1-140, Tyler Roahrig, 141-164, Caleb Armstrong, 165-204, Roahrig, 205-208, Bobby Santos III, 209-210, Roahrig, 211-338, Swanson, 404, Shane Hollingsworth, 405-467, Santos, 468-500; Cautions: 10 for 92 laps
