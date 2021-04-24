ANDERSON — Little Rocket Man turned in another authoritative performance to take home top honors in the featured event, a $20,000 Open Pace, on Friday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
With driver John DeLong in the bike, Little Rocket Man stopped the timer in 1:49.1 to record his fourth straight victory and remain undefeated in four starts this season. The 1:49.1 victory is also the fastest mile of the 2021 season through just 16 nights of live racing.
Leaving from Post 6 in the abbreviated field of six, Little Rocket Man was unhurried from the gate and settled along the rail in fourth. LeWayne Miller sent Family Recipe away from the gate firing to grab the early lead through the opening panel in :26.3. As the field approached the half, Trace Tetrick had Beaumond Hanover out and on the attack to grab the lead through the half mile time in a snappy :53.4.
Beaumond Hanover led the field through the three-quarter clocking in 1:22 but was joined on the outside by Little Rocket Man who had a full head of steam turning for home. Utilizing a :27.1 closing quarter, Little Rocket Man coasted to the wire under minimal urging to finish a length in front of a hard-charging Brassy Hanover and Sam Widger. He’zzz A Wise Sky and Kyle Wilfong also rallied well late for third. As the public's second choice, Little Rocket Man returned $5.60 at the betting windows.
Trained by Missy Essig, Little Rocket Man has now won all four of his starts at Hoosier Park this season while pushing his lifetime purse earnings to $325,530. The former Indiana Sires Stakes champion and overall co-track record holder is owned in partnership by Russell Beeman and Jack Freeman. The 5-year-old gelded son of Rockin Image and Gt Miss Royal has now won 21 of 33 lifetime starts.
Little Rocket Man’s victory was one of three wins on the program for trainer Missy Essig. Essig teamed up with Louis Philipe Roy to get Pauly Wally to the winner’s circle in the evening’s third race. Essig also sent out Nick’s Monster who was a winner in the $9,500 Mark Fransen Memorial Pace Consolation in a new lifetime best of 1:51.2 with driver John DeLong in the bike. DeLong won a total of four races on the 14-race card.
Live racing will return to Hoosier Park on Saturday with a 14-race card featuring a $20,000 Open Trot and a $20,000 Open Pace for Fillies and Mares. First post is 6:30 p.m.
