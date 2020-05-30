LIVE UPDATES: Protesters march through downtown Anderson

Journalists from the Herald Bulletin will be covering a march, related to death of George Floyd in Minnesota, in downtown Anderson this evening.
Follow below for live updates from the scene:
Our journalists will be covering a march, related to death of George Floyd, in downtown Anderson this evening. @heraldbulletin— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) May 30, 2020
Small group of people have gathered in downtown Anderson to demonstrate against police brutality pic.twitter.com/nD39qrFFR3— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 30, 2020
Demonstrators in downtown Anderson are peaceful so far. No police presence is visible pic.twitter.com/6e7X7sRDiH— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 30, 2020
Rally to protest police violence and death of George Floyd starting At Dickmann Town Center. Crowd of about 50 has gathered. @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/L2SfLDLB0z— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) May 30, 2020
Peaceful protest underway at Dickmann Town Center in Anderson pic.twitter.com/bETGZu13wi— Don Knight (@donwknight) May 30, 2020
Protest rally starts by moving north along Meridian in Anderson. Protest has been peaceful. @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/oFb8XGC9vT— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) May 30, 2020
Demonstration is now at the Madison County jail. pic.twitter.com/p18TpVUHq7— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 30, 2020
Demonstration has circled city building headed to APD pic.twitter.com/dpg9mABlSr— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 30, 2020
Group of protesters in Anderson has grown to more than 100. Still peaceful, but at least one motorist was upset by demonstrators blocking the street. @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/H15yIGszUd— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) May 30, 2020
Demonstration is blocking west. Bound traffic on14th Street heading toward Madison Ave pic.twitter.com/pTo37Qi88V— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 30, 2020
Demonstration now heading north on Madison Ave. Struck out for several blocks— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 30, 2020
Large gathering at Nichol & Madison pic.twitter.com/qRcdVaL8sV— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 30, 2020
Now blocking the intersection as they head back south toward 14th Street pic.twitter.com/Z7tj3KeFbj— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 30, 2020
Anderson protesters at corner of Nichols and Madison. About 100 strong, they chant “No justice, No Peace!” @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/FDMABsQnPj— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) May 30, 2020
Demonstration is now continuing at Dickmann Town Center. Still a large group blocking Meridian Street pic.twitter.com/OL762Y8EGc— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 30, 2020
Demonstrators are now at APD chanting no justice- no peace pic.twitter.com/6D9dFrVKqC— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 30, 2020
Protesters take their demonstration to the Anderson Police Department. Numbers have dwindled to about 70. Police officers are on the roof. @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/LSPStROWGt— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) May 30, 2020