2 speakers set for Tea Party meeting
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Falls Park Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton. There will be two speakers.
The first speaker will be Micah Beckwith, who will speak about his candidacy for Indiana Lt. Governor.
The second speaker will be Stephen Jackson, Madison County Historian, who will talk about the amusement park that was at Mounds State Park.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Retirement of flags ceremony June 14
ANDERSON — The Madison County 40&8 Voiture 510, 1600 S. Rangeline Road, will host its annual Retirement of Unserviceable Flags Ceremony by the American Legion Post 127, Anderson.
The ceremony will be held on Flag Day on Wednesday, June 14.
The public is invited.
Triad has new meeting place
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad will have a new meeting location this month. The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the conference center at First Church of the Nazarene at 2301 Meridian St., on Thursday, June 15.
Tim Lanane will have information on the events of the Madison County Bicentennial 200.
Triad meets the third Thursday of each month.
The Herald Bulletin