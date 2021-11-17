Housing authority to meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Housing Authority on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at noon in the boardroom located at Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St., Anderson.
In addition, this meeting can be joined via Zoom.
Ex-tutor gets 42 years for molesting boy
LAFAYETTE — A former tutor at a northwest Indiana elementary school has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a boy over several years, starting when he was 10.
A Tippecanoe County judge suspended five years of Jennifer Holmgren's 42-year sentence during Monday's hearing. She must serve five years of supervised probation and register as a sex offender for life following her release from prison.
A jury had convicted Holmgren in May on two counts of child molesting and one count of inappropriate communication with a child, the Journal & Courier reported.
Holmgren, 42, was a teacher’s aide at Klondike Elementary School in West Lafayette when she met a fourth-grade boy, whom she tutored along with his sister. The boy, who was 10 when Holmgren began molesting him, was 14 when her sexual assaults came to light in November 2019.
3 killed when train strikes vehicle
GARY — Three people were killed Tuesday morning when a train collided with a vehicle at a northwest Indiana train crossing, police said.
The CSX train struck a four-door Chevrolet about 7:30 a.m. CT at a crossing in Gary's Miller neighborhood and all three victims in the vehicle were ejected by the impact, Gary police said.
The crumpled vehicle came to rest off the tracks and the train had stopped, blocking major crossings in Gary, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
Cameras to be allowed in 5 courtrooms
LAFAYETTE — Judges in five Indiana courtrooms will allow news media to use cameras under a pilot project announced Monday by the state Supreme Court.
The four-month experiment will start Dec. 1 and could be extended, the court said.
“All civil and criminal proceedings will be eligible for broadcast by the news media except for proceedings closed to the public,” the court's order said.
There will be some restrictions on the use of cameras, especially if police informants, undercover officers, children or certain other witnesses are testifying.
The public has been allowed to watch livestreamed hearings from some Indiana courts during the COVID-19 pandemic but recording them has been prohibited.
Judge finds guns tied to ’67 homicide
CROWN POINT — A judge cleaning a courthouse closet said she discovered two handguns linked to a 1967 homicide that shocked northwestern Indiana.
“It’s interesting how something could sit in a box for 50 years and then kind of bring a light,” Lake County Judge Marissa McDermott told The Times of Northwest Indiana. “It was so important and in the public eye at the time.”
In 1967, Sharon Potts, a 19-year-old hospital aide, was found dead behind a church in East Chicago. Police said she had threatened to report that she had been sexually assaulted at a party. It became known as the “Madonna murder.”
Luis Montes, who was 16 at the time of the homicide, died in prison in 1980. Luciano Monserrate was sentenced to death, but the Indiana Supreme Court ordered a new trial. After more appeals, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was released from prison in 1983.
