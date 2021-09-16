Second Harvest food events set
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host the following Food Distribution Tailgate events.
• Madison County, Friday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave.
• Madison County, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Delaware County, Thursday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, or proof of address or income required.
Information: www.CureHunger.org.
Triad to host Sept. 16 meeting
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad will meet Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Union Hall at 29th Street and Madison Avenue, Anderson.
Come out for coffee and donuts.
Speaker will be Shawn Swindell from Ship – (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) sharing about open enrollment day and Medicare.
Black Chamber banquet Oct. 17
ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Ticket price is $45. To purchase tickets, contact Betty Pearson at 754-422-7124 or betsypearson@rocketmail.
Space will be limited.
Purdue students, staff warned
WEST LAFAYETTE — About 300 Purdue University students or employees face disciplinary action for failing to comply with the school’s mandatory COVID-19 testing for those who haven’t provided proof of vaccination.
A total of 84 students on campus have been notified a second time that they haven’t completed required surveillance testing three weeks into the semester, Purdue said. A third violation could result in suspension from the university as soon as this week.
About 210 employees have received an initial written warning and could face termination.
About 82% of the some 55,000 students and employees on the West Lafayette campus have submitted vaccination proof, according to the university’s tracking.
Patoka Lake shows accessible features
BIRDSEYE — Patoka Lake will host its 17th annual “Wheelin’ IN the Fish” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Osborn boat ramp.
The event highlights the lake’s accessible features for people with disabilities and their families. The free event includes fishing, lunch and dessert. Fishing poles and tackle will be provided. Certificates and door prizes will be awarded to all participants. Bring lawn chairs and sunscreen to enjoy the day.
Osborn boat ramp is off Ind. 145, 2 miles north of the intersection with State Road 164 intersection, and 14 miles south of French Lick. Watch for the signs. Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana, 47513.
For more information call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Volunteer firefighters
get state grants
Two area volunteer fire departments were among 73 rural and volunteer departments that recently received grants from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The departments shared in more than $319,000 of grant money, ranging from $1,590 to $5,000.
Middletown Volunteer Fire Department in Henry County got a $5,000 grant for water handling. Tipton County’s Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department got a $5,000 grant for safety.
As in the past, emphasis was given to fighting wildfires. Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected and wildland fire reporting the state.
The Herald Bulletin and wire reports
