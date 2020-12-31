Local church assignment sparks statewide change

A statewide reevaluation of the vetting process of the United Methodist Church was initiated after a local church was assigned a pastoral candidate who was a former school administrator accused of inappropriately texting students.
Jerry Hoss, former principal of Frankton Jr./Sr. High School, pleaded guilty in 2015 to a felony charge of official misconduct, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor. He served 18 months of probation.
Detectives found that he had asked a 16-year-old student for nude or semi-nude pictures and had sent two photos of himself to her. In one, he was naked from the waist down, according to authorities.
While examining Hoss’ cellphone records, detectives said, they found messages sent in 2010 to a 17-year-old student asking her to come to his house and drink alcohol with him.
The school terminated Hoss’ contract in 2013 as the allegations were being investigated.
In 2020, Hoss was assigned to New Horizons United Methodist Church in Anderson.
After the story was published about Hoss’ assignment, the church’s social media page was flooded with comments criticizing its choice in leadership. The church issued an apology in the form of an open letter, which also noted that in the United Methodist Church, individual churches do not hire their own pastors. They are assigned by bishops.
The Rev. Chris Nunley, IUMC’s North Central District superintendent, initially defended Hoss’ appointment on grounds that the church believes in the redemptive power of Jesus Christ. Less than 24 hours later, Nunley told The Herald Bulletin that Hoss’ assignment had been terminated as new information had come to light.
In an official statement, Nunley said that this incident had sparked a statewide conversation concerning the screening process for pastoral candidates.
At the time, Hoss declined to comment.
In an emailed response to The Herald Bulletin last week, the Rev. Shannon Stringer, UMC Indiana Conference director of leadership development, wrote that the church has since addressed issues of transparency and accountability, a process which she has overseen.
“The unified adoption of new Background Check Policies and the Supply Assignment Process make it impossible for an individual with negative reporting on their background check to pass unchecked through our system,” Stringer wrote. ”This is accomplished through creating a uniform background check management process as well as a group decision-making requirement in the event an individual's background check reveals negative reporting on their background check.”
Serena Acker, communications officer for the UMC Indiana Conference, wrote in an email to The Herald Bulletin, "Using these new processes, what happened with Mr. Hoss cannot happen again.”