ANDERSON — Following the lead of other colleges and universities around the state and nation, Anderson University, Purdue Polytechnic Anderson and Ivy Tech Community College are shifting education online, at least temporarily.
Anderson University, the only residential campus among the three, is shifting all classes to an online e-learning system for at least the period of March 23-27 and will not offer any in-person classes that week. However, athletic activities and food service for the students remaining in the dorms will continue, for now, President John Pistole said Wednesday.
“The tipping point was the World Health Organization declaring the pandemic. I felt that was a good basis for saying, ‘Let’s step back and keeping people as safe as we can,’” he said. “That seemed to be part of the precedent set by a number of other schools.”
The decision may be just a starting point and may need to be reassessed toward the end of the week online, Pistole said.
In the meantime, there are some students, many from abroad, who will remain in the dorms next week during spring break and the week after, he said.
“The benefit is that there will be very few people in the door. Instead of 100 people, there will be five people spread out over four floors,” he said.
The new coronavirus is causing some inconvenience for students who are trying to make decisions about the next couple of months, Pistole said. For instance, a student from Nepal asked whether her parents should come for graduation in May.
“My only advice right now is to buy a refundable ticket,” he said.
The university does have a standing comprehensive disaster and pandemic preparedness plan in place, and a crisis team has been meeting over the past several weeks as they monitored the progress of the COVID-19 virus around the world, Pistole said. As a result, the university canceled faculty-led trips to London, England, and Iceland over spring break, though trips to unaffected countries have remained scheduled.
“We’re trying to be as precise as we can and not be blanket and not say, ‘OK, we’re closing everything down,’” he said.
Sarah Neal, professor in the School of Nursing and the AU task force’s lead on the coronavirus planning, said the university also has prepared an apartment building to deal with isolation and quarantine of students, should that be necessary.
“This will include food delivery and services as needed while they are in the two-week period of isolation/quarantine,” she said.
As a part of Purdue University, whose President Mitch Daniels announced on Tuesday that all faculty should movedtheir courses “to online or alternative delivery,” Purdue Polytechnic already will do so March 23 to April 4 and possibly beyond. However, the school is on spring break next week.
“Purdue University has a Public Health Emergency Response plan and we are following its guidance,” said Purdue Polytechnic Director Corey Sharp.
The plan includes four pillars: prevention, preparation, response and recovery.
“For prevention we have additional bottles of hand sanitizers, encouraged additional handwashing and self-quarantine if someone has symptoms,” Sharp said. “Our transition to online instruction falls under preparation and response which is what we are currently implementing.”
Ivy Tech Community College officials announced Thursday the delay of current courses and the start of new eight-week courses until March 23 when all classes are expected to be offered virtually at least through April 5.
“While our students have been on spring break we have continuously monitored the coronavirus pandemic and have weighed all options. Our focus is always on the safety and academic success of our students. At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative. Ivy Tech currently offers nearly half of our courses online. However, with more than 1,600 faculty across our 18 campuses, we will use next week to provide faculty the training, tools, and support to deliver quality instruction to our students so that they can successfully move forward with their educational and career goals,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in a release.
Ivy Tech-Anderson’s Chancellor James Willey said the issue of closure is more complex for his commuter campus, which is part of the large statewide system.
“It’s allowed us more time to be more thoughtful and look at the different situations we’ll be encountering,” he said. “It’s really just a logistics issue, more than anything for us.”
Among the challenges, he said, are dual-credit classes offered to high school students and students who are doing clinical and internships.
“We have a lot of community partners that we work with, so want to make sure we have our game plan together to keep people safe,” he said.
For now, Ivy Tech will remain open so students can meet with advisers, admissions and financial aid, use computers and access to faculty as needed. In addition, accommodations will be made for labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 or less as needed and if social distancing can be assured.
Also, the socio-economic diversity of the student population at Ivy Tech raises some challenges, Willey said.
“Many of our students may not have personal laptops or internet service.”
Like the other schools, Ivy Tech has what it calls a continuity plan.
“It’s not the first time we’ve had to deal with medical issues,” he said.
All the schools are taking additional steps to disinfect buildings.
“We do that normally, but I have our custodians disinfecting all hard surfaces every day and every night. We normally do that, but we’re amplifying it,” Willey said.
