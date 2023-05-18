ANDERSON — Senate Bill 4 is now, a bill for boosting Indiana’s public health system, is now law as of May 4.
“I think we all feel like this is a win. It’s really an important time for public health. It’s historical, it’s exciting, it’s overwhelming,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for Madison County Health Department.
Via SB4, the Indiana Department of Health will distribute grants to qualifying health departments to expand and improve services.
Madison County Health Department expected to receive $4 million per year over the next five years. However, Mellinger said they would likely receive less. As predicted, the amount dropped.
Precise figures were not available as of May 17.
Despite such news, Mellinger said she and health officials throughout Indiana are pleased with the outcome.
Passage is one side of the equation. Mellinger said the Madison County Commission and then Madison County Council will need to opt-in before funds are received.
Mellinger was confident the vote would be in the MCHD’s favor.
The first round of funds will be distributed at the beginning of 2024. The state will distribute a total of $75 million in 2024 and $150 million per year for the remaining years.
Health departments must provide 12 core services in order to qualify for funding. Those services include tobacco prevention and cessation programs, school health programs and maternal-child health, according to page three of the bill.
Mellinger said MCHD provides each of those services and will continue to improve such services.
Beginning in 2024, MCHD will be primarily focusing on improving maternal-child health services, which including combatting low birth weight.
Babies born weighing less than 5.5 pounds are considered to have a low birth weight, according to the World Health Organization.
About 139 newborns were fit the above description in 2021, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.
Low birth weight has been associated with cerebral palsy, bleeding in the brain and sudden infant death syndrome.
“We want babies to be born healthy, and we want babies to be born a healthy weight,” Mellinger said in a January interview.
“That equates to adequate prenatal care, making sure that mom is healthy and makes healthy decisions for herself and for her baby.”