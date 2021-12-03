Dec. corn, $5.69; Jan. ’22 corn, $5.74; Dec. beans, $12.44; Jan. ’22 beans, $12.44; July ’22 wheat, $7.74.
Local Grains: Dec. 4
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Elwood father shook his baby, pushed on leg and it 'popped'
- 'I know my mom would be proud of me': Anderson native misses cut at Miss USA finals
- Piece of England brings touch of red to Anderson
- Missing Anderson woman considered at risk by San Diego police
- Anderson man turns self in; faces child molesting charge
- Anderson man charged with causing death in crash
- 'A forever home': Couple adopt 10-year-old boy from Madison County
- 'Big Joe' Clark column: Backdoor Roth strategy could yield thousands of extra dollars
- Anderson man charged with sexual battery and voyeurism
- Jail Log: Dec. 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.