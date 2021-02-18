Feb. ’21 corn, $5.39; March ’21 corn, $5.41; Feb. ’21 beans, $13.69; Sept. ’21 beans, $11.39; July ’21 wheat, $6.08.
Local Grains: Feb. 19
