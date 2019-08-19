Local Grains Tammy Talley Tammy Talley 1 hr ago Aug. corn, $3.86; October corn, $3.82; Aug. beans, $8.41; Sept. beans, $8.23; Aug. wheat, $4.44. Tammy Talley Follow Tammy Talley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funerals: Aug. 19 Funerals: Aug. 18 REITHMILLER, Steven Apr 21, 1948 - Aug 14, 2019 SHAFFER, Diana May 17, 1938 - Aug 9, 2019 BOOKER, Robert Jan 17, 1973 - Aug 11, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMother devastated by 911 calls about son's fiery crashMotorcyclist dies in single-vehicle accidentRepublican candidate for mayor calls for demotion of Anderson police chiefEditorial: Pendleton Town Council violated public's trustWoman, found in home after fire, died from gunshot woundIU QB competition remains tightAnderson mayoral campaign heating upDeputies: Man attempted to rob woman, battered her, then threatened her with AR-15Sheriff: Woman says she was stabbed in gas station's parking lotThe right man for the job Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.