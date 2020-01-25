FRANKTON – On any given day, most of the 875 students who attend Frankton Elementary School file into the cafeteria to eat breakfast and lunch.
According to the Food Research Action Center, meals provided by schools reduce food insecurity, control obesity and improve health. In turn, having a full stomach helps students better concentrate on their learning.
But what constitutes a healthy lunch is a formula that constantly is tinkered with by officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Most recently, the guidance was set by former First Lady Michelle Obama, who reduced the amount of allowable salt, fat and sugar allowed.
But Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, appointed by President Donald J. Trump, recently announced new rules he said are intended to give schools and districts more control over their menus, the health of the students and costs.
“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common-sense flexibility is needed to provide students nutritious and appetizing meals. We listened and now we’re getting to work,” he said in a prepared statement. “Our proposed changes empower schools to give their very best to our children nationwide and have the potential to benefit nearly 100,000 schools and institutions that feed 30 million children each school day through USDA’s school meal programs.”
The new guidance expands the definition of fruits and vegetables, believed by some to be an effort to placate food manufacturers and some school districts. The measure also expands the availability of a la carte lunch entrees and allows more customized meal options.
However, Superintendent Bobby Fields anticipates Frankton-Lapel, like many school districts serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities, likely won’t make many changes to its food service menus because of the revised guidance. He said he believes Perdue’s announcement is more public relations than a substantive change.
“I feel our students adapted to the healthy meals plan really well, and we are not seeing large amounts of wasted food,” he said. “We’re always looking for things that are appealing to the kids. We see stuff come and go all the time.”
Fields, who also eats lunch provided at one of the schools almost every day, said Frankton-Lapel remains committed to providing healthy meals for students because in many instances, the meals they receive at school are the only ones they have in the course of a day. According to the Indiana Department of Education website, nearly half of Frankton-Lapel’s students are eligible for free and reduced-fee lunch, a measure of poverty.
“It’s so much different than a lot of kids eat at home,” he said.
Providing carefully considered menus also helps children learn and become accustomed to eating healthier options, Fields said.
“It’s definitely our responsibility to help teach kids not only activities that are healthier but food science, that is part of our responsibility to the kids,” he said.
Many adults, including Fields have fond memories of certain specialties created by lunch ladies, such as cinnamon rolls, French fries and cookies. But even with healthier options, the Frankton-Lapel’s food service specialists don’t sacrifice flavor, Fields said.
“We still have those things. We have cookies every once in a while that the kids like. We don’t have them every day,” he said. “We still have pizza. There are just regulations you have to follow. The crust has to have grain requirements, so you have to have whole grain crust. The kids really like it.”
South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Joe Buck said he also doesn’t anticipate many changes because of the revised guidance.
“Lindsey Hill, director of School Nutrition Services, and I have discussed the new USDA guidance, and we believe the changes will be positive, because the changes revise some of the technical requirements that have proven not to work very well in practice,” he said. “The changes will reduce the time burden and "red tape" involved with the planning of school meals and allow Mrs. Hill and the cafeteria managers to focus on what's really important, the students and having more time to serve them well.”
