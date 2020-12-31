Long lines, GOP sweep dominate local election

With President Donald Trump leading the way, the Madison County Republican Party swept all but one local election.
The 2020 election cycle will be remembered in Madison County for many reasons: the county commissioners' decision to not approve vote centers, the primary being delayed a month because of the coronavirus pandemic and people standing in lines for up to five hours to cast ballots in November.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt and the Madison County Election Board are expected to push for the adoption of vote centers in time for the 2022 election cycle.
There is support for the concept from re-elected commissioner John Richwine and newly elected commissioner Darlene Likens.
In a race followed at the state and national level, Republican Victoria Spartz was elected to represent the 5th District in the U.S. House, turning back a challenge by Democrat Christina Hale to replace retiring Republican Susan Brooks.
Republican Elizabeth Rowray, with significant financial support from the Indiana Republican Party, defeated incumbent Democrat Melanie Wright in Indiana House District 35, and incumbent Democrat Terri Austin turned back a challenge from Republican Kyle Pierce to win reelection in District 36.
Voters elected two new judges to county office, giving the GOP all five Madison County Circuit Court judgeships.
Former Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester defeated Democratic incumbent George Pancol in Circuit Court Division 2, and Scott Norrick won against Kyle Noone to replace retiring Democrat Tom Clem in Circuit Court Division 5.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge Republican David Happe defeated Democrat Rosemary Khoury. Republican incumbent Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims ran unopposed.
The GOP retained two seats on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.
Likens defeated incumbent Mike Phipps in the redrawn District 2 in the Republican primary and then defeated Democrat Ollie H. Dixon in November. Richwine won another term over Democratic challenger Lindsay Brown in District 3.
The Republican Party gained a seat on the Madison County Council with Anthony Emery, Ben Gale and Mikeal Vaughn all winning election.
Vaughn defeated incumbent Pete Heuer in the Republican primary and then former Judge Thomas Newman Jr., the Democratic Party nominee, in November.
Dr. Troy Abbott defeated Democratic incumbent Danielle Dunnichay-Noone as county coroner with Tom Shepherd winning a second term as surveyor and Rick Gardner winning reelection as auditor.