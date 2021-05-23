INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5: 03-18-26-32-39
Cash4Life: 10-18-22-38-54, Cash Ball: 2
Lotto Plus: 03-19-26-33-40-46
Quick Draw Midday: 02-13-15-17-21-22-23-29-31-35-36-40-46-51-53-55-63-68-79-80, BE: 31
Daily Three-Midday: 6-1-8, SB: 1
Daily Three-Evening: 6-7-7, SB: 7
Daily Four-Midday: 9-0-2-7, SB: 1
Daily Four-Evening: 1-1-1-5, SB: 7
Quick Draw Evening: 02-11-23-27-29-38-39-45-48-49-51-52-55-59-61-65-69-75-76-79, BE: 48
Hoosier Lotto: 30-32-36-37-43-46; Estimated jackpot: $11 million
Mega Millions; Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Powerball: 03-19-27-37-40, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2; Estimated jackpot: $218 million
