INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5: 03-18-26-32-39

Cash4Life: 10-18-22-38-54, Cash Ball: 2

Lotto Plus: 03-19-26-33-40-46

Quick Draw Midday: 02-13-15-17-21-22-23-29-31-35-36-40-46-51-53-55-63-68-79-80, BE: 31

Daily Three-Midday: 6-1-8, SB: 1

Daily Three-Evening: 6-7-7, SB: 7

Daily Four-Midday: 9-0-2-7, SB: 1

Daily Four-Evening: 1-1-1-5, SB: 7

Quick Draw Evening: 02-11-23-27-29-38-39-45-48-49-51-52-55-59-61-65-69-75-76-79, BE: 48

Hoosier Lotto: 30-32-36-37-43-46; Estimated jackpot: $11 million

Mega Millions; Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball: 03-19-27-37-40, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2; Estimated jackpot: $218 million

Tags

Trending Video