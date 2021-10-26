These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

09-14-34-40-43

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Cash4Life

18-35-46-47-51, Cash Ball: 3

Quick Draw Midday

01-05-06-10-12-13-15-16-25-27-29-30-41-49-57-60-62-64-69-77, BE: 41

Daily Three-Midday

2-2-8, SB: 3

Daily Three-Evening

6-0-2, SB: 5

Daily Four-Midday

0-6-1-2, SB: 3

Daily Four-Evening

6-2-0-3, SB: 5

Quick Draw Evening

01-02-15-16-17-22-24-29-30-31-32-33-41-49-53-61-64-65-74-79, BE: 33

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

10-27-29-44-58, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

