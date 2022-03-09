Everyone is winding down and getting ready for bed. Another day is over and history.
Today daughter Lovina, 17, spent the day at daughter Elizabeth and Tim’s house. She stayed with the children while Elizabeth took baby Andrea for a check-up at the doctor. She now weighs 8 pounds, 6 ounces. She was 8 pounds, 3 ounces at birth but lost almost a pound. It’s always good to see the weight starts going back up. My babies always lost a little weight that first week or two before they gained again.
Friday night, daughter Susan and children, daughter Verena, daughter Elizabeth, Tim, and children, and sister Verena were our supper guests. It was good for Elizabeth to get out of the house and eat supper somewhere else.
Our menu was mashed potatoes, beef and noodles, corn, sliced cheese, chocolate pie and homemade ice cream.
My grandchildren are really enjoying the new tea sets and fake food, etc., that a kind reader sent to me. I don’t have many toys for them to play with when they come, so they tend to get a little bored. With the new toys they have had so much fun pretending to be cooking, too!
Saturday, the menfolk dressed an 1100-pound beef that is still hanging in the cold part of the pole barn waiting to be cut up. Plans are to start Friday afternoon and finish Saturday. That will be a big job done!
Sunday morning, we all traveled the six miles to attend church for Daniel’s (daughter Lovina’s special friend) baptismal services. It is always so special to be there when a young soul accepts Jesus Christ as their Savior.
Sunday evening, we had a delicious supper at Daniel’s parent’s house. Others there besides Joe and I were sons Benjamin (and special friend Amanda), Joseph and Kevin, daughter Lovina, daughter Susan and children, Daniel’s married brothers and families, Jake and Lisa and family, Clint and Hannah and son, Dustin and daughter Loretta, and my sister Emma and all of her family. It was an enjoyable evening.
It’s time for me to call it a day. Good night and God’s blessings to all!
Sunday Brunch
12 eggs
1 cup milk
2 pounds tater tots
1 pound bacon or sausage, fried
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Beat together eggs and milk. Stir in rest of ingredients. Pour into greased 13x9-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.