My brother-in-law Jacob would have turned 50 on Nov. 1. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. We have many precious memories of the years we spent together. Jacob’s wife, Emma, is my sister, and he was a first cousin to my husband, Joe.
Daughter Susan and fiancé, Ervin, have set their wedding date for Dec. 30. Both have lost their first love, and what a great God we have that they were able to find love again.
So now there is lots of wedding planning going on. Susan and her two children, Jennifer and Ryan, will move in with Ervin and his three children, Kaitlyn, Isaiah, and Curtis, after they are married. As far as I know, daughter Verena will continue living in Susan’s house.
The wedding will be different from our usual weddings. The service will begin at 9 a.m., with the couple being married by around 11:30 a.m. Only one meal will be served. Usually, we have two meals served for weddings. This is the second wedding for both, so they preferred a smaller wedding.
The wedding meal will be served cafeteria style except for the bride and groom and their families. Tables will be set for them, and they will have table waiters. The wedding will be held at our local community building.
Please continue praying for them as they join hands together with their five children.
Ervin’s mother Esther has been so kind in her offer to help sew for our family for the wedding clothes. This is a great help to Susan and some of my other daughters. She is a great sewer and has done so much to help Susan sew clothes for the five children.
Sewing was never one of Susan’s favorite things, so she’s so happy to have someone help her. I remember when Susan was still at home and would come home from work. I asked her if she wanted to sew her dress. She said no and that she was very tired.
The next thing I knew, she was line driving one of the ponies she was training. I soon figured out that her energy came when there was something she enjoyed doing. I remember asking her if she would rather move her sewing machine to the barn so she would feel more like sewing. Haha!
My sister, Verena and I helped Susan over at Ervin’s house. Her cupboard was emptied, and now we want to set it up in Ervin’s house and put the china dishes back in.
I have finally caught up with reader mail. I sent out letters (answering letters) to eight different states the other day. I don’t thank you readers often enough for all the kind letters of encouragement. A big thank you to Karen from Kansas for the nice box of things you sent. So many useful items, and my grandchildren are so excited about Grandma’s new toys.
Son Joseph is working with the rest of his construction crew this week in Hart, Michigan. They don’t often go overnight. We miss him being home at night, but this hardly ever happens. It is bedtime—good night, sweet dreams, and God’s blessings!