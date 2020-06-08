FAIRMOUNT — Following recommendations from the Grant County Health Department, Madison-Grant held its graduation at the school's football stadium on Friday.
The Argylls' Class of 2020 had 86 students.
Valedictorians Kayla Comer and Megan Pax both spoke during graduation.
Students kept Argylls' traditions alive including celebrating with Silly String and handing their principal a parting gift.
This year, seniors chose to give Principal Ben Mann a roll of toilet paper. As several pilled up behind the stage he jokingly quipped," I thought there was a shortage."
