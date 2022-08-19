American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 313, 522 E. Eighth St., Fairmount: Top Shelf Band (part of the Summer Picnic festivities) 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 20.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Season Championships 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Troubadour Jazz — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24; Up in the Clouds: Los Galaxy & Sneezy — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Wicked 4Play 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Callaway Park, North 19th Street, Elwood: Elwood Glass Festival runs through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers: Symphony on the Prairie: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute – 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Magnolia Soul (part of the Summer Concert Series) — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Buddy Patterson every first and third Friday; broasted chicken dinners every Tuesday; fish dinners every Friday night; line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night; DJ Buddy Patterson — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, 215 S. Main St., Fortville: Levi Driskell — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis: All shows on Free Stage and begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Carly Pearce — Friday, Aug. 19; Vixen & Autograph — Saturday, Aug. 20; Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond — Sunday, Aug. 21.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Transient Monk Live 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club and day program. Crafts and non-cash bingo. Call for more information 765-216-2230.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Money Pennie — 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; The Collectors 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Tonne Winery, 101 W. Royerton Road, Muncie: Blue 32 — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.