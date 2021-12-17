American Legion Post 117, 611 W. State St., Pendleton: KrosshairS — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; every Thursday — dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Benefit for the family of Paul “Buzz” Rainey — 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Moon Cats — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18; Closed — Saturday, Dec. 25. No cover charge.
Tap 5’s Broadway, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Ugly Sweater Party featuring Dan and Cierra Burford — 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23; Christmas with The Ackermans — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Fifth annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party — 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Pop Rox — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class — every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m.; Chair Yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night — every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. Dec. 12: Hobby and Craft Bazaar, open to public 10am to 3pm and soup/sandwich dinner $10.00. Vendors email clairefarr@att.net. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Stella Luna and the Satellites — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
