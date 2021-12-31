With the holiday, please check venue for most up-to-date hours.
Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — 3:30 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Saturday, Jan. 1, and Sunday, Jan. 2; and 7 p.m. (final show) Thursday, Jan. 6.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., Lapel: Second Chance — 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; every Thursday — dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Money Pennie — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
AMVETS 26, 939 S. Broadway, Pendleton: Blues Underfire — 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Wicked 4Play — 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Anderson: Shawn Richards — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; Boggy Branch Band p 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Dec. 31. Tickets, $10.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Somewhere South — New Year’s Eve ($10 admission); Closed — Jan. 1; Headwind Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson: Murder Mystery Dinner — 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Tickets, $55; www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-dinner-mob-murder-at-the-edge-tickets-224775628957.
Tap 5’s Broadway, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Ed Paul Live — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson: Toy Factory & DJ King — 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: New Year’s Eve Variety Show/DJ Dance Party — 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Kroakerheads, 1239 Meridian St., Anderson: Forte’ — 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31; and Karaoke — 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; cornhole league — coming Jan. 4, every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.; pickle ball scheduled for Wednesdays. Start date to be announced; country line dancing is back . Starts Jan. 13 and will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. every Thursday; recommended donation, $5; new programs are coming: euchre/bridge club, square dance and day programs – crafts and non-cash bingo. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted. Painting class to be held Sunday, Jan 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. All materials are included. Cost is $20 for members and $30 non-members. Check out their Facebook page for a photo of the painting.
