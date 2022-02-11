American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; every Thursday — dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Philo Beddo — 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., Alexandria: “Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.” on Thursday, Feb. 17 through Saturday, Feb. 19 — 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3:30 p.m.
DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Anderson: Shawn Richards — 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; Valentine’s Dance with SpLit Endz — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 12.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Island Vibe — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. No cover charge.
Moran’s Bar & Grill, 1320 E. 20th St., Anderson: Annual Candlelight Dinners — Sunday, Feb. 13 and Monday, Feb. 14, 2 to 9 p.m. For reservations and more information call 765-649-4933.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s “A Classical Valentine” — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12; tickets: 765-644-2111 or www.andersonsymphony.org. The Simon & Garfunkel Story — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Polish Club, 3535 Forrest Terrace, Anderson: Nuthin’ Fancy — 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.; pickle ball scheduled for Wednesdays. Start date to be announced; country line dancing 3 to 4 p.m. every Thursday; recommended donation, $5; new programs are coming: euchre/bridge club, square dance and day programs – crafts and non-cash bingo. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Krista & The Night Shift — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12; Hotel 67 Live — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
Woody’s, 737 Main St., Lapel: The Homestead Band — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
