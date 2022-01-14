American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; every Thursday — dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Katrelle Band — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Jan. 15. Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Burden of Proof — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15; Bakersfield Bound — 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22; Pastime Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29; Homestead Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; Island Vibe — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. No cover charge.
The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson: Murder Mystery Dinner — 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Tickets, $55; www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-dinner-mob-murder-at-the-edge-tickets-224775628957.
Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson: Night of Worship — 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Blue 32 — 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Jan. 15.
At Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road:
Cardio-drumming: 5-7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Chair yoga: 2-3 p.m. every Monday.
Cornhole league: 7-10 p.m. every Tuesday.
Country line dancing is back, 3-4 p.m. every Thursday, started Jan. 13; recommended donation, $5.
Painting class, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan 30. All materials are included. Cost $20 for members, $30 nonmembers. Check out the Facebook page for a photo of the painting.
Pickleball scheduled for Wednesdays; start date to be announced.
Walkers: 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday.
New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club, square dancing and day programs — crafts and non-cash bingo. All are open to the public, and donations are accepted.
Woody’s Bar & Grill, 737 N. Main St., Lapel: Shawn Richards — Friday, Jan. 14, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
