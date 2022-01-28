American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; every Thursday — dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Dinner each Wednesday at 5 p.m. followed by bingo from 6 to 8 p.m.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Wicked 4Play — Saturday, Jan. 29, at 9:30 p.m.
DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Anderson: Shawn Richards — 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; Pop Rox Band — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 5; SpLit Endz — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 12.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Pastime Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29; Homestead Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; Island Vibe — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. No cover charge.
Tap 5’s Broadway, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Corey Cox — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: Dancing like the Stars — 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29; Dinosaur World Live — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6; Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s “A Classical Valentine” — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Tickets: 765-644-2111 or www.andersonsymphony.org.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.; pickle ball scheduled for Wednesdays. Start date to be announced; country line dancing 3 to 4 p.m. every Thursday; recommended donation, $5; new programs are coming: euchre/bridge club, square dance and day programs – crafts and non-cash bingo. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted. Painting class to be held Sunday, Jan 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. All materials are included. Cost is $20 for members and $30 non-members. Check out their Facebook page for a photo of the painting.
