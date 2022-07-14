Saturday, July 16
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
21st Anniversary Madison County Garden Tour 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA 9 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Middletown
The Sharp family in concert, 6 p.m. at Middletown Church of God, 1016 W. Mill St.
Muncie
Music on the Range 7 to 9 p.m. at Crestview Golf Club, 3325 S. Walnut St.
Noblesville
Broadway Under the Stars with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, 6 p.m., Conner Prairie.
The Black Keys with special guest, Band of Horses and Ceramic Animals, Ruoff Mortgage Music Center.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.
Yorktown
Yorktown Yard Sale 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Morrow’s Meadow, 1901 S. Tiger Drive.
Sunday, July 17-Saturday, July 23
Alexandria
Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds.
Sunday, July 17
Muncie
Car Show 3 p.m. at Cammack Station, 9200 W. Jackson St.