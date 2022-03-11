Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “The Batman” — 7 p.m. Friday, March 11; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13.
Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson: The Alley Theatre presents “Twelfth Night” — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12; 3 p.m. Sunday matinee.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Silverado Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; every Thursday — dance, 6 p.m.; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Dinner every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. followed by bingo from 6 to 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., Lapel: All-you-can-eat breakfast — 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 13. Hosted by the American Legion Riders.
Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: FM90 — 9 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Corner Tavern Bar-n-Grill, 694 Locust St., Middletown: Shawn Richards — 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 11.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria:
5’s Taphouse, 1314 Broadway St., Anderson: Pints & Poses — 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 20.
Frankton Heritage Days Building, North Church St., Frankton Annual pancake breakfast — 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: St. Party’s Karaoke with DJ DEX — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, March 18.
Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson: Glow Night — 6 p.m. Friday, March 11; Dare to Be Tour featuring Natalie Grant and Charlotte Gambill — 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12; and Gaither Vocal Band — 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: The Blue 32 — 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — 4 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
Polish Club, 3535 Forrest Terrace, Anderson: Nuthin’ Fancy — 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.; pickle ball scheduled to start end of March; painting class Sunday, March 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.; circle dance and class coming April 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; square dance and class, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3. New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club and day program. Crafts and non-cash bingo. Call for more information 765-216-2230.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: M Squared Project — 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., Anderson: A Pub Party Celebration — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17. RSVP by Monday, March 14.
Three Dog Bakery, 13904 Town Center Blvd., Noblesville: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
