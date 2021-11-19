With next week’s holiday weekend, it is recommended to check with the venue to ensure it is open.
5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway St., Anderson: Blackout Wednesday with Corey Cox — 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; every Thursday — dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Jai Baker 3 — 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19; FM 90 — 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Byrum Hall, campus of Anderson University, 1235 University Blvd., Anderson: An Evening of One-Act Plays — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20.
Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., Alexandria: “Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicle” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. The Undercover Band — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 4. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Moon Cats — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13; Reminisce — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20; DJ Buddy Patterson — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26; DJ Buddy Patterson — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; Moon Cats — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18; Somewhere South — New Year’s Eve ($10 admission). No cover charge.
Elwood Elks Lodge, 1700 S. Anderson St., Elwood: Cancer Benefit Concert featuring Magnolia Band — 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: karaoke — every Thursday from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Haskett Hootenanny (Kyle Buck, Justin Alley, Ben Spangler, Katie Robinson) — 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19; Festival of Trees After Party — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 20; Karaoke Dance Party with DJ Dex — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Madison County 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson: Fish dinner — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
Moose Family Center, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson: Shawn Richards — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 20.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Pop Rox Band — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: The George Smith Traditional Christmas Show — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19; Three Dog Night — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26; A Very Merry Christmas with the Lettermen — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Pax Verum Brewery, 908 Main St., Lapel: Metal Night — 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Polish Club, 3535 Forrest Terrace, Anderson: Nuthin’ Fancy — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class — every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Chair Yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cardio-drumming — every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night — every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: BoatRampBubba & N8 Wright — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.