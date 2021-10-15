Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Halloween Kills” — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson, every Thursday at 6 p.m.; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo — every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson: Escape the Museum — noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Paint the Night Pink Sixth Annual Tony Elliott Classic — gates open at 2 p.m.; racing gets underway at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave., Anderson: Anderson City Market debut — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: DJ Buddy Patterson — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; Moon Cats — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. No cover charge.
Elm Street Brewery, 519 N. Elm St., Muncie: Like Mother Like Daughter — 7 to 11 p.m. Friday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Motorcycles on Meridian — 2-10 p.m. Saturday.
Landess Farms, 6000 W. 700S, Daleville: Dog Days in the Maze — noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 and 24. Celebrated will be four-legged members of your family. Cost: $8 per person (pets are free). Take a hayride, tackle the corn maze, and get yourself a small pumpkin. There will also be some photo backdrops to get an Instagram-worthy pic of your pup.
Main Street Wesleyan Church, 2535 Main St., Elwood: Fall Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: East on Division — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: Buddy Guy — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Requires tickets.
Pendleton Police Department, 550 N. Pendleton Ave., Pendleton: Blue Boo Spectacular — 1 to 5 p.m Saturday. Try your hand at tombstone ring toss or yard Jenga; decorate your pumpkin. No charge for admission or activities. $5 for meals.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class — every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Chair Yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cardio-drumming — every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night — every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
