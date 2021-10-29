American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. followed by homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; every Thursday — dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournaments will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: DJ Buddy Patterson — 8 to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. No cover charge.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class — every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Chair Yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cardio-drumming — every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night — every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
