American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. every Thursday, blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tournaments 6 p.m. every Wednesday; homemade pizza specials 5 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday; dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 p.m. every Thursday; New York Strip steak dinners 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Dinner 5:30 p.m. and bingo 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday; Money Penny 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and from 8 to midnight Saturday, Sept. 18. Open to the public.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Stella Luna & The Satellites 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22; High Street Band 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24; Bashiri Asad 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Civic Green, 9312 W. Smith St., Yorktown: The Doo (formerly Zana Doo) 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: The Doo 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Dietrich Park, Middletown: Middletown Fall Funfest will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held 3 p.m. every Sunday. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. (Blind draw); karaoke 7 p.m. every Monday; open jam 8 p.m. every Friday; Katrelle 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 18. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: DJ Buddy Patterson 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; Moon Cats 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; DJ Buddy Patterson 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. No cover charge.
The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson: Hello Fall Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. (Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19).
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Rock Garage 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 17.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Thomas Wayne Pruitt CD release party 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson: Shawn Richards 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Timothy Scott Solo 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class 6 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday; Chair Yoga from 2 to 3 p.m. every Monday; Cardio-drumming at 5 p.m. every Tuesday; and Simmons Dance Night 8 to 11 p.m. every Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are accepted.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: The Collectors 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
