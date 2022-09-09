Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Where the Crawdads Sing” — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 11.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Bingo — 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Living Proof — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St., Alexandria: 2022 Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market — 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Traditional inter-tribal dancing, Birds of Prey, Tipi Village, cultural demonstrations, story-telling, authentic foods, and much more — Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11.
Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson: Karen Mosley & On the One — 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: The Doo (part of the Summer Concert Series) — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Downtown Alexandria: First-ever Throwback Street Fair 9/11 Remembrance parade at 2 p.m.; food trucks, craft and vendor booths, car show from 6 to 9 p.m.; live music with Scotty Zion as Elvis, Crossroads Band, and Cook and Belle.
Downtown Pendleton: Fall Festival — Art and exhibit vendors line the street in downtown Pendleton. Kids can enjoy the Kid Zone, have lunch at one of the many eateries and enjoy small-town life. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Buddy Patterson every first and third Friday; broasted chicken dinners every Tuesday; fish dinners every Friday night; line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: The Homestead Band — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 10.
Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton: Fall Creek Heritage Fair — Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Usher in autumn with arts and crafts, a quilt show, sidewalk art competition, the infamous Duck Race, K-Burgers and fair food.
Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson: “Nightfall,” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10.
Mystic Waters Campground, 5435 W. Ind. 38, Pendleton: “Woof” Stock noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Pups will enjoy pup cups, paw print painting, a doggie swim, A Kiss Your Pet photo booth and My Pet and I costume contest.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: The Cold Hearts — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Live music with Ed Fry — 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Timothy Scott (solo acoustic) — 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.