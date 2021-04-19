Confirmed cases: 12,358
Deaths: 337
Total tested: 60,350
24-hour increases: 5 cases, 0 deaths
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Updated: April 20, 2021 @ 2:53 pm
