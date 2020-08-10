Cases: 987
Deaths: 70
Tested: 12,165
24-hour increases: 8 cases, 0 deaths
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 10, 2020 @ 10:00 pm
