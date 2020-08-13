Cases: 1,048
Deaths: 70
Tested: 12,774
24-hour increases: 19 cases, 0 deaths
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 6:37 pm
