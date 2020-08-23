Cases: 1,183
Deaths: 71
Tested: 14,601
48-hour increases: 23 cases, 0 deaths
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: August 23, 2020 @ 6:12 pm
