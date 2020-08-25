Cases: 1,230
Deaths: 71
Tested: 15,255
24-hour increases: 17 cases, 0 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 4:28 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.