Cases: 847
Deaths: 69
Tested: 10,876
24-hour increases: 5 cases, 0 deaths
Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: August 3, 2020 @ 6:09 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.