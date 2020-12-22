Confirmed cases: 8,140
Deaths: 161
Total tested: 44,200
24-hour increases: 85 cases, 4 deaths
Windy with increasing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..
Windy at times with rain likely. Low 23F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 1:23 am
