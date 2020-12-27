Confirmed cases: 8,583
Deaths: 163
Total tested: 45,378
24-hour increases: 17 cases, 0 deaths
For more coronavirus news and statewide figures, click here
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 27, 2020 @ 9:06 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.