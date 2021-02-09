Confirmed cases: 11,512
Deaths: 300
Total tested: 54,073
24-hour increases: 18 cases, 1 death
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: February 10, 2021 @ 3:38 pm
